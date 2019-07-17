Today only, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Slim Fit Shorts for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $65 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 0 to 18
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's DuraFlex Lite Straight-Fit Stretch Moisture-Wicking 9" Chino Shorts in several colors (Blue Chambray pictured) for $25. Coupon code "JULY25" drops that to $15. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fees. They're available in sizes 29 to 44. Buy Now
Monicater-US via Amazon offers the Lixada Men's Cycling Shorts in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99. Coupon code "LCY11544" drops the price to $20. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to 2XL
Walmart offers the Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts in several styles (Green Avocado pictured) for $5.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 34
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
Ending today, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Suit in Navy for $199.99. Coupon code "SHOPIT" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's $450 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 44 to 48
