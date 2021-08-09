Lauren Ralph Lauren Slim Card Case for $15
Macy's · 57 mins ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Slim Card Case
$15 $40
free shipping w/ $25

It's $25 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's

  • pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 shipping fee will apply.
  • zip closure
  • gold-tone exterior hardware
  • 2 credit card slots, 1 ID window, 1 interior slip pocket
  • faux leather
