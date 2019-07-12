New
Today only, Macy's discounts the Lauren Ralph Lauren Sanders Antimicrobial Washcloths and Towels with prices starting from $4.99 in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $11 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloths for $4.99 ($11 off)
- Hand Towels for $6.99 ($17 off)
- Bath Towels for $9.99 ($22 off)
- Tub Mats for $12.99 ($27 off)
- Bath Sheets for $18.99 ($41 off)
Details
Amazon · 6 days ago
AmazonBasics Towels and Washcloth Multipacks
from $5
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.79. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
Macy's · 23 hrs ago
Sunham & Co. Soft Spun Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers a selection of Sunham Soft Spun Cotton Towels in various colors from $1, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
Features
- Washcloth for $1 ($5 off)
- Hand Towel for $1.99 ($8 off)
- Bath Towel for $2.99 ($11 off)
Amazon · 1 day ago
AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack
$9 w/ Prime $23
free shipping
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack in Petal Pink for $8.79 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Other colors drop in price w/ Prime membership, just not as much
Amazon · 1 wk ago
DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel
$7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Macy's · 6 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 18 hrs ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $79 off list and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 36x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 1 day ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants
$20 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $75 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Dress Pants
$16 $95
pickup at Macy's
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's · 55 mins ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat
$53 $350
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
