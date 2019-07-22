Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit UltraFlex Velvet Plaid Sport Coat in Purple for $39.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our April mention, $310 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select regular and short sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Coat in several colors (Olive pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $251 off list and a great price for a designer sport coat.
Update: The price has dropped to $29.96. Buy Now
- It's available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Gray/Blue Check for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $46. Buy Now
- available in short and regular sizes 36 and 38 only
Macy's continues to offer the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit TH Flex Stretch Herringbone Sport Coat in several colors (Brown pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention, $251 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
JCPenney offers the JF J.Ferrar Men's Resort Stretch Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Bright Blue for $45.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $32.19. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $108 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes S to XL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Neat Sport Coat in Burgundy for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $16 under our April mention, $251 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 44
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
- While Red is pictured, it's only available in Moab Camo at this price
- padded sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- side mesh pockets
- front pocket
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
