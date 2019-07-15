Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Covert Twill Ultraflex Dress Pants in several colors (Taupe pictured) for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $65 off and tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- available in select select sizes from 30x30 to 54x30
Expires 7/15/2019
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $75 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Solid Linen Dress Pants in several colors (Navy pictured) for $34.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $10 under our April mention, $90 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 30x30 to 52x32
- Available in sizes 0 to 18
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
Macy's offers the Dockers Men's Easy Classic Fit Khaki Stretch Pants in several colors (British Khaki pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "JULY25" cuts that to $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from four days ago and the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
- available in most sizes from 30x30 to 42x30
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- The North Face charges the same direct.
- Available in XL
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Solid Total Stretch Slim-Fit Jacket in Grey for $99.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts that to $74.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $375 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- available in sizes 38R to 52L
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
- It's available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 42
Update: This now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
