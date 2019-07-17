Ending today, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Suit in Navy for $199.99. Coupon code "SHOPIT" cuts that to $149.99. With free shipping, that's $450 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select S, R, and L sizes from 44 to 48
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Coat in several colors (Olive pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $251 off list and a great price for a designer sport coat. Buy Now
- It's available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Herringbone Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: This now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Ultra-Flex Linen Sport Coat in several colors (Light Beige pictured) for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $215 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $69.99. Buy Now
- Available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 60.
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers the DKNY Men's Modern-Fit Stretch Textured Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $78.96 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 46
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Twill Suit in Grey for $79.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from five days ago, $405 under list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in regular, short, and long sizes from 40 to 48
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the best deal we've seen for these pants. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $70.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams from 29 to 34
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Women's Tummy-Control Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit in several colors (Indigo pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 4 to 16.
Sign In or Register