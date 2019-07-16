Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the best deal we've seen for these pants. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $70.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams from 29 to 34
-
Expires 7/16/2019
Published 26 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Ralph Lauren Women's Skinny Pants in Lipstick Red for $35.73. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in sizes 0 to 18
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Walmart offers the Phat Farm Men's Camo Stretch Moto Twill Joggers in Army Camo or Black Camo for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $39.96. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Coat in several colors (Olive pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $251 off list and a great price for a designer sport coat. Buy Now
- It's available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Herringbone Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: This now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Sign In or Register