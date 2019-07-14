Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Cashmere-Blend Classic-Fit Sport Coat in Grey or Vicuna for $67.96 with free shipping. That's $382 off list and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 41
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Solid Total Stretch Slim-Fit Jacket in Grey for $99.99. Coupon code "JULY" cuts that to $74.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $375 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- available in sizes 38R to 52L
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Faux-Suede Sport Coat in several colors (Olive pictured) for $44.16. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $251 off list and a great price for a designer sport coat. Buy Now
- It's available in short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Herringbone Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: This now ships for free. Buy Now
- Available in select regular and long sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit Ultra-Flex Linen Sport Coat in several colors (Light Beige pictured) for $69.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under yesterday's mention, $225 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 60.
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's offers the DKNY Men's Modern-Fit Stretch Textured Suit Jacket in Charcoal for $78.96 with free shipping. That's $446 off list and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select short, regular, and long sizes from 36 to 46
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Modern-Fit THFlex Stretch Suit in Navy for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $395 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select regular, short, and long sizes 36 to 48
Ending today, Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in several colors (TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey pictured) for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off and tied with our expired mention from five days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Benny Boat Shoes in Dark Brown for $17.99 with free shipping. That's $2 under our expired mention from five days ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in sizes 7 to 13
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Dress Pants in several colors (Gray pictured) for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from two days ago, $75 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Orders of $49 or more bag free shipping.
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- select sizes from 34x34 to 48x34
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
- Available in select R and L sizes from 36 to 42
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Covert Twill Ultraflex Dress Pants in several colors (Taupe pictured) for $29.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $65 off and tied with our June mention as the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
- available in select select sizes from 30x30 to 54x30
