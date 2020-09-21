That's the best price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Natural/Gold
- measures 13.75" x 12.25" x 5.75"
- two interior slip pockets, one zipper pocket
- magnetic closure
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in White Logo/Gold
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- measures 4.5" x 3" x 0.5"
- zip closure
Brands on offer include Kate Spade, Coach, Rebbeca Minkoff, Cole Haan, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free on orders over $100.
That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Fossil
- Available in
Brown orBlack
- leather construction
- measures 8.5" x 1.5" x 7.75"
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
Save on jewelry starting at $19, wallets as low as $29, crossbody bags from $79, and more. Shop Now at Kate Spade Surprise Sale
- All sales are final (cannot be exchanged or returned).
Save on over 3,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Macy's offers discounts on thousands of items. Save on clothing for men, women, and kids as well as home goods, shoes, handbags, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders of $25 or more score free shipping. (In-store pickup may be available.)
Save extra on a variety of clearance items, including apparel for the family, home items, jewelry, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
It's $6 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and $400 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- available in Grey
It's $115 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Pad a few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
This is $235 cheaper than its grey counterpart elsewhere on Macy's site.
Update: Coupon code "STYLE" now drops the price to $47.99. Buy Now at Macy's
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
- 100% UV protection
Sign In or Register