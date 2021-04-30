Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Down Alternative Pillow: standard for $10, king for $15
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Down Alternative Pillow
standard for $10, king for $15
free shipping w/ $25

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to get the lowest price we could find by $10 for the standard option and save $17 off the king size. Shop Now at Macy's

  • They're available in medium, firm, or extra firm density.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • 200 thread count cotton cover
  • polyester fill
  • machine washable
  • Expires 5/3/2021
