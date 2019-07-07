New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Down Alternative Pillow
from $7 $20
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Logo Down Alternative Standard/Queen Pillow for $6.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find now by $3, although we saw it for a buck less in February.

It's also available in King for $9.99 via in-store pickup. That's $22 off list and the best deal we could find, although we saw it for $1 less in February. Shop Now
Features
  • available in medium, firm, or extra firm densities
  • 200-thread count cotton cover
  • Expires 7/7/2019
