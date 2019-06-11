New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
$108 $258
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Kenton Pebble Leather Satchel in Mellow Pink/Gold or Vanilla/Gold for $154.80. Coupon code "FRIEND" cuts that to $108.36. That's $150 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 10. Buy Now
Features
- measures 12-1/2" x 9" x 4-3/4"
- zip closure
- 1 interior zip pocket & 2 slip pockets
- dust bag included
Details
Comments
