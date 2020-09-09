It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in White Logo/Gold
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
- measures 4.5" x 3" x 0.5"
- zip closure
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Use coupon code "FREESHIP" to get free shipping and save on a variety of handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Coach
Brands on offer include Ted Baker, Tory Burch, French Connection, Rebbeca Minkoff, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95, or is free over $100.
That's a savings of $11.
Update: The price dropped to $9.18. Buy Now at Superdry
- Available at this price in White or Chive.
That's the lowest price we could find by $35, although most sellers charge at least $198. (It's also a great price for an all-leather tote in general.) Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Prefer another color? It's available in Black for $55.99.
- removable strap
- measures 18.5" x 12" x 5.5"
Save on over 7,000 items with rugs from $16, tables from $69, shelves from $79, chairs from $89, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Shop and save on men's shirts, swimwear, pants, shoes, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95. In-store pickup may also be available.
It's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Charcoal/Blue.
It's $115 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Grey pictured).
- Pad a few cents to over $25 to bag free shipping.
This is $235 cheaper than its grey counterpart elsewhere on Macy's site. Buy Now at Macy's
It's $70 under list price. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95; otherwise, orders of $100 or more bag free shipping.
- 100% UV protection
Sign In or Register