Today only, Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Classic Cotton Full/Queen Blanket in several colors for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $23 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $26. (For further comparison, it was $5 less in April.) Buy Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon discounts a selection of AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Sets, as listed below. (Prices vary by color.) Plus, Amazon Prime members receive free shipping. That yields all-time low starting prices on several sizes. Each comes with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and appropriate number of pillowcases. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the The Cellar Iridescent Rainbow 16-Piece Flatware Set for $28.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's continues to offer the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Regular Fit Corduroy Double Reverse Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Dark Teal pictured) for $15.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $79 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Wool Sport Coat in Brown for $52.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $297 off, and the best price we've seen.
Update: This now ships free. Buy Now
