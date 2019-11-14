Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on a variety of washer and dryer models. Shop Now at Sears
That's $540 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
Update your kitchen appliances, shop new tools, get an air-conditioner for next summer, and more in this savings event. Shop Now at Sears
This is your first chance to order the newly-released Alexa enabled smart oven. Buy Now at Amazon
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now at Walmart
That's $125 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
That's $9 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
It's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sears
That's a low by $60 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Sears
