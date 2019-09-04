New
RefurBees · 50 mins ago
Latitude Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop w/ 480GB SSD Dell
$319
free shipping

RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $348.37. Coupon code "480SSD" drops it to $319. Plus, this order receives free shipping Buy Now

  • A 90-day RefurBees warranty applies
  • Intel Core i7-5600U 2.6GHz dual-core processor
  • 14" 1366x768 anti-glare display
  • 8GB memory & 480GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Pro 64-Bit
  • Code "480SSD"
  • Expires 9/4/2019
