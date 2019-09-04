Personalize your DealNews Experience
RefurBees offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 Intel Core i7 2.6GHz Dual 14" Laptop for $348.37. Coupon code "480SSD" drops it to $319. Plus, this order receives free shipping Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $699 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $221. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude E6400 Intel Core 2 Duo 14.1" Laptop for $149.99. Coupon code "DSDELL14" cuts it to $139.99. With free shipping, that's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo Ideapad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 15.6" Laptop in Abyss Blue for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $88.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a selection of refurbished Dell OptiPlex 9020 desktops, with prices starting from $169. (Prices are as shown.) Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That yields a savings of up to $270 on over 70 models. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell 17" Gaming Backpack for $27.24 with free shipping. That's $13 under our May mention, $28 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Deal ends August 28 at 8 am ET. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Dell XPS Coffee Lake i7 3GHz 8-Core Desktop Computer, for $1,371.99. Coupon code "DTXPSAFF1" drops it to $930.99 with free shipping. That's $469 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its 2.5-lb. Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Foggy Night for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $100 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
