Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Last-Minute Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise
from $538 for 2 $598

That's the lowest price we've seen for any 7-night Caribbean cruise in nearly four years. (It's the best deal we could find for this sailing by $60.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the fourth offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Breakaway departs on November 30 from Port Canaveral, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by November 29.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/29/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register