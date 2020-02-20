Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Last-Minute Norwegian Cruise Line 5-Night Bahamas & Florida Cruise
from $391 for 2 $500

That's the lowest price we could find for any February sailing by $109. Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the third offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Sky departs on February 21 from Miami, FL.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by February 20.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/20/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Caribbean United States Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register