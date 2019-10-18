Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $60 under last week's mention and the best price we've seen for any 5-night Bahamas cruise. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's the best price we've seen for a Hawaii cruise of 11 nights or more, and cheaper than the majority of 7-night Hawaii cruises we've seen. (It's also a $200 drop from our mention from two weeks ago and $751 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
It's the lowest price we could find for any fall sailing by $400 and the second-best price we've seen for any Bermuda cruise from New York. (The only cheaper price we've seen was for an interior cabin.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel
Set sail this week at a $200 low. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a $10 low for this late-January cruise from Miami. Buy Now at ShermansCruise
That's $324 under the best price we could find for a comparable vacation. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
That's a $272 low and a rare package deal without a single traveller surcharge. Buy Now at ShermansTravel
