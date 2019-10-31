New
ShermansTravel
Last-Minute Norwegian Cruise Line 2-Week Hawaii & French Polynesia Cruise
from $1,098 for 2 $1,698

That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen for any Hawaii cruise of 7 nights or more. (It's $600 under the best price we could find for a similar cruise in the next six months.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

  • It's the second offer on the landing page.
  • This 1-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs on November 1 from Honolulu, HI, with disembarkation in Papeete, Tahiti.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by October 31.
  • Expires 10/31/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
