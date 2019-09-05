MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 7-Night Caribbean Cruises, with prices starting from $409 per person, during its Labor Day Sale. Plus, book Balcony Staterooms at OceanView Cabin prices, and stay at MSC Cruises all-new private island in the Bahamas. Ships include the MSC Seaside, MSC Divina, and MSC Meraviglia. Some exclusions may apply. Book this travel deal by September 6 for select cruises through January, 2020. Buy Now