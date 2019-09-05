New
Ends Today
ShermansTravel · 23 mins ago
Last-Minute Norwegian 7-Night Canada & New England Cruise
from $458 for 2 $498

That's $140 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find for any sailing in September by $40. Buy Now

Tips
  • It's the 8th offer on the landing page; search for "7-Day Canada & New England from Boston" to find this deal.
  • This 1-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Gem departs on September 6 from Boston, MA, with disembarkation in Quebec City, Quebec.
  • Book this travel deal by the end of the day.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravel
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
Europe One-way Fares Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register