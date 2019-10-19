New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
Last-Minute Norwegian 7-Night Bermuda Cruise from NYC in Oceanview Cabin
from $798 for 2 $1,198

It's the lowest price we could find for any fall sailing by $400 and the second-best price we've seen for any Bermuda cruise from New York. (The only cheaper price we've seen was for an interior cabin.) Buy Now at ShermansTravel

Tips
  • It's the first offer on the landing page.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape departs on October 20 from New York City, NY.
  • Book this travel deal by October 19.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravel
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 10/19/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Cruises ShermansTravel
United States Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register