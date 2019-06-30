New
25 mins ago
Last Minute Norwegian 7-Night Alaska Cruise
from $698 for 2
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 7-Night Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $698. That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a week long Alaska cruise in the last year. (It's also $100 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price for a comparable cruise next month by $300.) Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
  • On the ShermansCruise landing page, scroll to the bottom and click "Book Now" next to the July 8 sailing date.
  • This one-way cruise aboard the Norwegian Jewel departs on July 8 from Seward, AK, with debarkation in Vancouver, Canada.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
