Cruise Critic via Dunhill Travel offers a selection of last-minute Norwegian Cruise Line 4- to 7-night Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $139 per person. That's a very low starting price for such cruises in general. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel on select dates in September. Buy Now
As seen on Travelzoo, Norwegian Cruise Line offers a last minute Last Minute 7-Night Norwegian Atlantic & Canada Cruise for two, with prices starting from $598. That's the lowest price we could find for such a cruise next month by $200. (It's also a very low price for a 7-night cruise in general.) Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel offers a selection of 3- to 5-Night Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $139 per person. That's a very low starting price for such cruises in general. Book this travel deal by August 31 for travel on select dates through 2020. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Norwegian Cruise Line 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise in an Oceanview Cabin for two, with prices starting from $458. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find for a comparable fall cruise by $240. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Cruise.com via ShermansCruise offers a Carnival Cruises 3-Night Mexico-Baja Cruise, with prices starting from $368. That's the best price we could find for such a cruise in December by $30. Book this travel deal by August 31. Buy Now
Hyatt takes up to 50% off stays at the adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. Plus, take up to $200 off 5th night stays, $100 spa credit, and free upgrades with select room category stays. Shop Now
Bookit via Dunhill Travel offers 5-Night stays at the All-Inclusive Barcelo Puerto Vallarta, in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with prices starting from $770 via coupon code "BKST25". At $154 per night, that's the lowest price we could find for this stay by $35. Book this travel deal by October 27 for stays through the same date. Buy Now
Playa Hotels & Resorts via Dunhill Travel takes up to 50% off stays at the All-Inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Plus, select rooms are upgraded for free. Even better, take an extra $200 off your fifth night. Finally, you'll receive a $100 spa credit for in-spa purchases of $160 or more. (A 5-night minimum stay is required to receive the credit.) Book this travel deal by September 30 for stays from November 1, 2019, through December 20, 2020. Shop Now
Visit Myrtle Beach via Dunhill Travel takes up to 51% off select hotel stays, packages, and activities in Myrtle Beach, SC. Discounted properties include Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort, and Captain's Quarters Resort. Book this travel deal by August 31. Shop Now
