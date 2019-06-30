New
ShermansTravel · 59 mins ago
from $69 per night
Travelocity via ShermansTravel takes up to 20% off select hotel stays in Florida, with prices starting from $69 per night. (We found this rate for a 2-night stay at Beachcomber Resort & Villas on July 24.) Discounted properties include B Ocean Resort, Washington Park Hotel, and Southernmost Beach Resort. Book this travel deal by June 30 for stays through August 1. Buy Now
Expires 6/30/2019
Published 59 min ago
Related Offers
Expedia · 3 wks ago
Expedia Vacation Sale
Free flight w/ hotel
At Expedia, book a flight and hotel vacation in select cities nationwide and get the flight for free. That ties our April mention and yields some of the best discounts we've seen for vacations from Expedia. This sale includes vacation packages in Orlando, New York City, Cancun, and more. Some exclusions and blackout dates apply. Shop Now
Dunhill Travel · 4 days ago
5-Night Stay at 4-Star All-Inclusive Cancun Resort
from $144 per night
Bookit via Dunhill Travel offers a 5-Night Stay at the All-Inclusive Occidental at Xcaret Destination in Cancun, Mexico, with prices starting from $719.90 via coupon code "MEX50". That's the lowest rate we could find for this stay by $50. Book this travel deal by June 28 for stays from September 17 through October 27. Buy Now
Tips
- We found this price on September 22.
- This 4-star resort has an Expedia rating of 82% based on 2,340 reviews.
- Additional taxes and fees may apply.
Travelzoo · 2 wks ago
Summer Stays at Myrtle Beach, SC
up to 50% off
Visit Myrtle Beach takes up to 50% off select hotel stays, packages, and activities in Myrtle Beach, SC, as seen on Travelzoo. Discounted properties include Carolina Winds Resort, Crown Reef Beach Resort and Waterpark, and Forest Dunes Resort. Book this travel deal by June 30 for stays through August 31. Shop Now
Tips
- Select properties also offer free nights and additional discounts.
- A minimum stay may be required.
Travelzoo · 1 wk ago
Fort Lauderdale Hotel Sale:
from $88 per night $95
Travelzoo discounts a range of stays in the Fort Lauderdale, FL, area, with prices starting from $88 per night. That's the lowest nightly rate we could find by at least $7. Plus, save on a selection of spa days, activities, and restaurants. Book this travel deal by June 30. Buy Now
Tips
- We found this rate on a 1-night stay at Comfort Inn Oceanside on June 12.
- Properties include B Ocean Resort, The Diplomat Beach Resort, and The Atlantic Hotel & Spa.
New
ShermansTravel · 1 hr ago
MSC Cruises 4th of July Cruise Sale
from $299 per person
MSC Cruises via ShermansTravel discounts select 7-night Caribbean cruises during its 4th of July Sale, with prices starting from $299 per person. That yields low starting prices for MSC cruises in general. Book this travel deal by June 30 for select cruises throughout 2019, 2020, and 2021. Buy Now
Tips
- Click through to the second page to see the lowest starting price of $299.
- Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
ShermansTravel · 4 days ago
Avoya Travel Royal Caribbean Weeklong Cruises Sale
from $419 per person
Avoya Travel via ShermansTravel discounts a range of Caribbean cruises, with prices starting from $419 per person. Save on 7- to 15-night cruises departing from Miami, FL, Galveston, TX, San Juan, Puerto Rico, and more. Book this travel deal by June 30 for select cruises through December 31. Buy Now
Tips
- Select sailings qualify for up to $350 onboard credit, BOGO 50% fares, and free specialty dining experiences.
- Additional taxes and fees apply.
ShermansTravel · 4 days ago
6-Night Spain Flight, Hotel, and Car Vacation
from $1,757 for 2
Great Value Vacations via ShermansTravel offers a 6-Night Spain Flight, Hotel, and Car Vacation for two, with prices starting from $1,756.56. That's the lowest price we could find for a comparable Spanish vacation by at least $123. Book this travel deal by June 30 for travel from October 31 through February 28, 2020. Buy Now
Tips
- We found this price departing from New York, NY (JFK) with arrival in Madrid, Spain (MAD) on February 4, 2020.
Features
- roundtrip international airfare
- manual car rental
- hotel stays in Madrid, Salamanca, and Toledo
- half-day Madrid city tour
- daily buffet breakfast
