New
ShermansTravel · 59 mins ago
Last Minute Hotel Stays in Florida
from $69 per night
Travelocity via ShermansTravel takes up to 20% off select hotel stays in Florida, with prices starting from $69 per night. (We found this rate for a 2-night stay at Beachcomber Resort & Villas on July 24.) Discounted properties include B Ocean Resort, Washington Park Hotel, and Southernmost Beach Resort. Book this travel deal by June 30 for stays through August 1. Buy Now
↑ less
Buy from ShermansTravel
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2019
    Published 59 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hotels ShermansTravel
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register