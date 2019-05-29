Frontier Airlines via DealBase offers 1-way nationwide fares, with prices starting from $14.31. That's ties our mention from a month ago as the best price we've seen for Frontier flights, and the lowest price we could find for select routes now by at least $5. Book this travel deal by May 30 for travel from June 1 through June 2. Buy Now
Tips
  • On the DealBase landing page, click "Frontier Airlines" in the top line to see this sale.
  • We found this price on flights departing Birmingham, AL, with arrival in Orlando, FL (MCO) on June 4.
  • All prices, dates, and booking details were valid at the time of publication.