Dunhill Travel · 13 mins ago
Last-Minute Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Mexico-Baja Cruise
from $248 for 2 $298

That's the lowest price we've seen for any 4-night Mexico cruise in nearly five years. (It's the best deal for this sailing by $50.) Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • It's the first offer on the landing page; click "Book Now" next to the December 8 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Imagination departs on December 8 from Los Angeles, CA.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by December 7.
