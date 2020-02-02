Open Offer in New Tab
Dunhill Travel · 49 mins ago
Last-Minute Carnival Cruise Line 4-Night Catalina & Baja Mexico Cruise
from $248 for 2 $278

That's the lowest price we've seen for any 4-night Mexico cruise in over five years. (It's the best deal for this sailing by $30.) Buy Now at Dunhill Travel

  • Scroll down to the 11th offer on the landing page and click "View Itinerary". (Search for "4 Night Catalina & Baja Mexico" to find it.) On the subsequent page, click "Select" next to the February 3 sailing date.
  • This round-trip cruise aboard the Carnival Inspiration departs on February 3 from Los Angeles, CA.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.
  • Book this travel deal by February 2.
