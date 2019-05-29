Cruises.com via Dunhill Travel offers a last minute 7-night Princess Cruises Alaska Cruise for two, with prices starting from $798. That's the lowest price we could find by $60. Book this travel deal by June 3. Shop Now
Tips
  • It's the second offer on the landing page.
  • This one way northbound cruise aboard the Golden Princess departs from Vancouver, Canada on June 15 with debarkation in Whittier, AK.
  • Some restrictions may apply; fees, government taxes, and fuel supplements are additional.