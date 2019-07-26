New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan
$55 $70
free shipping

Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now

Features
  • Model: X12900
  • 3-prong grounded plug
  • 3 speeds
  • 2 USB ports
  • circuit breaker with reset button
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Fans Walmart Lasko
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register