Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lasko Pro-Performance High Velocity Utility Fan for $73.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has fallen to $69.99. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
YE tech via Amazon offers the MelooLife Portable Handheld Fan in several colors (Pink pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DHMX298J" drops that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes 20" Box Fan in Black for $19. Clip the on-page $0.48 off coupon to cut that to $18.52. (Walmart charges the same with an in-store pickup discount). With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find for any color by a buck.
Update: The price has fallen to $18.29 before and $17.83 after coupon. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
