Walmart · 40 mins ago
$18 $25
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Lasko Cool Colors 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in several colors (Blue pictured) for $17.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3 settings
- Model: B20308
