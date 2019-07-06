New
Lasko Cool Colors 20" 3-Speed Box Fan
$18 $25
Walmart offers the Lasko Cool Colors 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in several colors (Blue pictured) for $17.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • 3 settings
  • Model: B20308
