New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lasko 20" 3-Speed Box Fan
$20 $25
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Lasko 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in White for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3 settings
  • Model: B20200
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Fans Walmart Lasko
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register