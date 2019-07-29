- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lasko 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in White for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lasko Pro-Performance High Velocity Utility Fan for $73.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has fallen to $69.99. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Dyson via Newegg offers the refurbished Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater in Iron/Blue for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our refurb mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's $279 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Holmes Mini High Velocity Personal Fan for $15.07 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
YE tech via Amazon offers the MelooLife Portable Handheld Fan in several colors (Pink pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DHMX298J" drops that to $8.40. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from a week ago, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Meguiar's Dual Action Polishing Power System Tool for $33.68. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
