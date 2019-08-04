- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Lasko 16" Oscillating Floor Fan in Black for $19.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find by $1, although most merchants charge closer to $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko X-Blower Multi-Position Blower Utility Fan for $54.86 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lasko Pro-Performance High Velocity Utility Fan for $73.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has fallen to $69.99. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lasko 20" 3-Speed Box Fan in White for $19.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Dyson Direct via Rakuten offers the refurbished Dyson HP01 Pure Hot + Cool Desk Purifier, Heater, and Fan in Iron/Silver for $199.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $159.99. With free shipping, that's $8 under our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $20. (It's also tied with the best outright price we've ever seen.) Buy Now
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Geek Aire 12" Variable Speed Cordless Floor Fan for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cools that off to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Icode Sports via Amazon offers its Icode Sports Clip On Desk Fan w/ Night Light in White for $13.99. Coupon code "IIWQXWVR" drops the price to $8.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
