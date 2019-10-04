New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Lasko 16" Oscillating Pedestal Floor Fan
$17 $30
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we've seen and the best deal we could find now by $5. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • available in Black or White
  • 3 speeds
  • 32" to 47" adjustable height
  • tilt-back head
  • Model: S16500
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Fans Walmart Lasko
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register