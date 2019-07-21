Larkkey via Amazon offers its Larkkey Smart Baby Monitor for $26.99. Coupon code "58PK9PS6" drops that to $18.89. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now
- smart compatibility
- 130° field-of-view
- 2-way audio
- night vision
Expires 7/21/2019
As one of its Prime Day deals and for Prime members only, Amazon offers the Blink XT2 Outdoor/Indoor Smart Security Camera 2-Pack for $99.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now
- 2-year battery life
- 2-way audio
- 1080p recording
- Alexa enabled
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Blink Indoor Home Security 3-Camera System for $129.99 with free shipping. That's $24 under our December mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal we could find now by $190.) Buy Now
- 720p recording
- built-in motion sensor alarm
- smartphone alerts and live viewing
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers Prime members the Foscam HD Weatherproof WiFi Security Camera for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- motion detection & human-only motion detection modes
- night vision w/ up to 66-foot range
- 112° viewing angle
- IP66 weatherproof
Goswer via Amazon offers the Goswer 1080p WiFi Home Surveillance Camera for $49.99. Clip the on-page 10% off coupon and apply code "YK3OR54K" to cut that to $19.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off, and the lowest price we could. Buy Now
- night vision up to 16 feet, motion detection, and temperature alarm
- alerts and remote access via mobile app
- 1080p video recording
- microSD card slot
- 360° coverage
Amazon offers the Ring Spotlight Cam 1080p WiFi Battery-Powered Outdoor Security Camera in Black or White for $139 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've ever seen by $5. Buy Now
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- 2-way audio
- night vision and motion detection
- 110dB siren
- LED spotlights
- remote viewing, alerts, and control via the Ring mobile app
For Prime members only, Cam Center via Amazon offers the Foscam Outdoor 1080p WiFi IP Security Camera for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- night vision with up to 196-foot range
- 4x optical zoom
- IP66 weatherproof
- motion alerts
- Model: FI9928P
Jooan CCTV via Amazon offers the Jooan 720p 4-Camera 8-Channel Security Camera System for $119.99. Coupon code "MRMUCWPH" cuts that to $80.39. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the best price we could find. Four waterproof night-vision cameras are included. It doesn't come with a hard drive.
Meco_Direct via Amazon offers its Meco 1080p Wireless Security Camera for $29.99. Coupon code "DPXW7TUB" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our May mention, $12 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- motion detection and night vision
- two-way audio
- accessed via most mobile devices
- Model: 3216558904
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper in Style1 for $25.99. Coupon code "3MRXBTMG" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last month, $16 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
As a Prime Day deal, Shenzhenshitangmaikejiyouxiangongsi via Amazon offers the TangMai Bluetooth 5.0 Earphones with Mic for $19.95. Coupon code "B886RVDY" drops that to $6.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 under our mention from a month ago, $14 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- up to 8 hours of playback per charge
- earphone control buttons
- silicone ear tips in 3 sizes
