Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 26 mins ago
Large Size Sunstep Solar Stainless Steel Step / Path / Deck Lights 2-Pack
$8 $30
free shipping

That's $22 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Features
  • weather-resistant stainless steel
  • each kit includes the step, mounting screws, fasteners, and pre-installed rechargeable batteries
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 12 hr
    Published 26 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Lighting & Lamps That Daily Deal
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register