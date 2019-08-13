- Create an Account or Login
Dell Refurbished Store takes up to 50% off select laptops and desktops via coupon code "DELL4UBTS".Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Some exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop PC for $636.99. Coupon code "AFF200GMT" cuts it to $440.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our expired mention from two days ago, $209 off, and tied with the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Dell Inspiron 5000 Series 5675 AMD Ryzen 7 3.4GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $719 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $231. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers the Alienware Aurora Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.7GHz Gaming Desktop PC for $1,616.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts it to $1,567.99. With free shipping, that's $147 under our mention from two days ago, $902 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell XPS Tower Special Edition Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 3.6GHz Desktop PC bundled with a $200 Visa gift card for $1,322.99. Coupon code "50OFF699" cuts that to $1,273.99. With free shipping, and thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a total savings of $526, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Omen X P1000-025se Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.9GHz Desktop PC for $1,199.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" cuts that to $1,079.99. With free shipping, that's $1,120 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Envy 34-b135se Intel Coffee Lake Core i7 2.4GHz 34" Curved All-in-One Desktop PC for $1,699.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK10" drops that to $1,529.99. With free shipping, that's $170 under our mention from two weeks ago, $650 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the HP Pavilion AMD Ryzen 7 3.2GHz Desktop Gaming PC for $699.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $125 today. Buy Now
HP offers its HP Pavilion 590-p0045t Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.9GHz Desktop PC in Natural Silver for $549.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5 " cuts that to $522.49. With free shipping, that's $178 off list and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store takes 40% off a selection of Dell Latitude E5470 Laptops via coupon code "E5470DEAL". Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Exclusions apply, including clearance items. Shop Now
Dell Refurbished Store offers a range of discounts via various coupon codes, listed below. Plus, these same codes bag free shipping.
Dell refurbished systems are covered by a 100-day Dell warranty. Shop Now
Dell Home offers the 4.1-lb Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series 7580 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $849.99. Coupon code "DBLTINS15" cuts that to $499.99. With free shipping, that's $50 under last month's mention, $350 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $489.99 after coupon. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Dell Latitude Intel Core 2 Duo 2.4GHz 14.1'' Laptop for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home, via its Member Purchase Program, offers its Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Series 3584 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop bundled with a $100 Visa Gift Card for $323.39 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with last week's mention, a savings of $186, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 11 3000 Series 3180 AMD A6 1.6GHz 11.6" Laptop in Alpine White for $127.39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three days ago and within $9 of the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for any color today by $32.) Buy Now
