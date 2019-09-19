Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
That's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $129. Buy Now at Staples
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with last week's mention and $400 less than the price of a new one today. Buy Now at Daily Steals
It's the best deal we've seen – tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $40 under our February refurb mention of the phone alone, $520 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this phone. Buy Now at Daily Steals
