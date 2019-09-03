Personalize your DealNews Experience
Daily Steals discounts select refurbished laptops, with prices starting from $189.99. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers its Dell Inspiron 13 7000 Series 7386 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 13.3" 4K Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop for $1,175.99. Coupon code "DBLTINSP137" cuts that to $685.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $264, although we saw it for $86 less in our expired Staff Pick mention from five days ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Men's and Women's Football T-Shirts in several styles for $17.99. Coupon code "FBTEE" cuts it to $14.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, up to $30 off list, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB Smartphone for AT&T in Gold or Space Gray for $729.99. Coupon code "APLXS64" drops it to $699.99. (You'll have to remove the $7.35 shipping insurance in-cart to see this price.) That's $399 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Lizatech L500 WiFi Smart Doorbell for $59.99. Coupon code "L500" cuts it to $45.99. With free shipping, that's $254 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the 10-Foot Cantilever Offset Patio Umbrella in several colors (Beige pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "UMBLA" cuts the price to $49.99. With free shipping, that's $150 off and is the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
