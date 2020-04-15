Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Lapgear Lap Desk
$10 $18
free shipping w/ $35

That's $8 off list and the lowest price we could find Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • It's available in Alaskan Blue or Rose Quartz.
  • add to an order of over $35 to bag free shipping, otherwise a $5.99 fee applies.
Features
  • microbead-filled dual bolster cushions
  • 17" x 13.2” work surface
  • Model: 44303
