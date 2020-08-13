New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$230 $300
free shipping
That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- it purports to provide instant two-way translation
- a full list of languages and countries covered is provided on the product page (it's lots)
Details
Expires 8/13/2020
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Eddie Bauer · 2 days ago
Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 20L Daypack
$15 $30
free shipping
That's $15 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Eddie Bauer
Tips
- It's available in several colors (Lt Nordic Blue pictured).
- Adventure Rewards members get free shipping. (It’s free to join right now.)
Features
- 100% polyester
- 20L capacity
- StormRepel WR finish
Amazon · 5 days ago
Samsonite Andante 2 22" Drop Bottom Rolling Duffel Bag
$25 $50
free shipping
That's a low by $4, although most sellers charge $40 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Moss Green pictured)
Features
- 22" x 12.5" x 12"
- End pockets for shoes and wet items
- Locking pull handle
- Model: 117224-C065
Superdry · 1 wk ago
Superdry Small Bumbag
$12 $25
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Superdry
Tips
- Available at this price in Chive.
Features
- main zip compartment
- small front zip pocket
- large adjustable buckle strap
Filson · 1 mo ago
Filson Summer Sale
at least 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 350 items including men's and women's apparel, luggage, outdoor gear, and more. Shop Now at Filson
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
Unlocked LG G7 Fit 32GB Android Smartphone w/ $30 Ting Credit
$170 $450
free shipping
With the $30 Ting Credit, it's the best deal we could find by $30. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 6.1" 3120x1440 touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.4GHz quad-core CPU
- 4GB RAM & 32GB storage
- 16MP rear camera & 8MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: LMQ850QM
Daily Steals · 13 hrs ago
Foscam 8-Channel 720p 1TB NVR Surveillance System w/ 4 Cameras
$150 $350
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 4 720p xPoE outdoor cameras
- 1TB HDD
- motion detection alarm with email alerts
- night vision up to 65 feet
- Model: FN3108XE-B4-1T
Daily Steals · 3 days ago
Electric Power Lift Fabric Recliner Massage Chair
$450 $1,000
free shipping
It's $550 under list price and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- Available in Gray.
Features
- 8 vibrating points
- 5 massage modes
- 2 intensity levels
- 2 side pockets and 2 cup holders
- wear-resistant linen
Ends Today
Daily Steals · 1 wk ago
iHome Google Assistant Voice Activated Speaker
$70 $140
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- clock system featuring Google Cast plus Voice assistance with Bluetooth and USB Charging
- multiple alarms
- WiFi audio
