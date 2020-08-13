New
Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
Langogo Genesis 2-in-1 AI Translator Device and Voice Recorder Transcriber
$230 $300
free shipping

That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals

Features
  • it purports to provide instant two-way translation
  • a full list of languages and countries covered is provided on the product page (it's lots)
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/13/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Luggage & Travel Gear Daily Steals
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register