Walmart offers the Lands' End Men's Waterproof Jacket in Brilliant Blue for $38.50 with free shipping. That's $31 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
For Greater Rewards members only, Columbia offers its Columbia Women's Arcadia II Rain Jacket in Red Coral for $23.98 with free shipping. (It's free to sign up.) That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Colorblocked Full-Zip Sweater Jacket in Blue Midnight for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee. That's $11 under our May mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armory Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $40 today. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
