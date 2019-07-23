Luxury Lane via Rakuten offers its Landing Leathers Men's Air Force A-2 Leather Flight Bomber Jacket in Brown for $99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $83.20. Plus, you'll bag $20.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's $17 under last month's mention, $238 off list, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- available in sizes M and L only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10.
Update: It now ships for free. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Uniqlo offers its Uniqlo Men's Ultra Light Down Seamless Parka in several colors (Navy pictured) for $49.90 with free shipping. That's $20 under our February mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now $5. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to 3XL
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Car Coat in Charcoal for $34.98. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago, $460 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from M to 1X Big
Botach via eBay offers the Polartec Men's Thermal Pro Gen III Cold Weather Fleece Jacket in Green for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- available in size XL-Long only
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $174.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $139.98. Plus, you'll get $27.80 in Rakuten points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $31 under last week's refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's $87 under the lowest price we could find for a new one.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- No warranty information is provided.
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 6-Piece Rattan Patio Sofa Set for $569.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll receive around $113.80 in Rakuten Super Points. Assuming you use the credit, that's the lowest price we could find by $114. Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
- 2 corner sofas
- 1 armless sofa
- 1 single armrest sofa
- 1 coffee table with transparent tempered glass
- 1 stool sofa
- 5 seat cushions with black cover
- 4 back cushions with black cover
- Model: HW49858+
PUMA via Rakuten offers the PUMA Men's Carson 2 X Knit Running Shoes in several colors (Asphalt pictured) for $34.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops that to $27.99. Thanks to the included $5.40 in Rakuten points, that's a buck under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $13.) They're available in sizes 7 to 14. Buy Now
BuySpry via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple iPad Pro 11" 64GB WiFi Tablet in Silver
or Space Gray for $599.99. Coupon code "BUY60" drops it to $539.99. Plus, you'll receive around $108 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and providing you use the credit, that's $218 under our mention of a new unit from a month ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also $243 under the lowest price for a new unit today.) Deal ends July 17. Buy Now
Sign In or Register