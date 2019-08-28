Personalize your DealNews Experience
Jomashop takes up to 50% off a selection of Lamy pens and pencils dropping starting prices to $17.99. Coupon code "FSHIP" bags free shipping. Shop Now
Plexsupply via Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in assorted colors for
$15.45 $15.99. Complete this mail-in rebate to bag it for free. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 58% off a selection of Cross pens. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Office Depot offers the Just Basics 70-Sheet 7-1/2" x 10-1/2" Spiral Notebook in a selection of formats for 10 cents. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Prices now start from 25 cents. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Rotring 600 0.7mm Mechanical Pencil for $14.98. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $18, although we saw it for $4 less in December. Buy Now
Jomashop takes up to 62% off a selection of men's and women's sunglasses, with prices starting at $54.99. Plus, get free shipping via coupon code "DNEWSFS" or save even more via the coupons below. Shop Now
Jomashop takes to 92% off a selection of men's and women's Invicta watches with prices starting at $47.99. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Shipping starts at $5.99, although orders of $100 or more bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 75% off a selection of Montblanc watches, sunglasses, pens, wallets, eyeglasses, and more with prices starting from $33.50. Plus, bag extra discounts via the coupon codes listed below. Even better, coupon code "DNEWSFS" unlocks free shipping for orders under $100. (Shipping is free for orders of $100 or more). Shop Now
Jomashop takes up to 31% off a selection of Cartier men's and women's watches. Plus, coupon code "DNEWSFS50" takes an extra $50 off. Better yet, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
