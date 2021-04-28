Shop more than 7,000 discounted open-box items, including lamps, lights, chandeliers, ceiling fans, small furniture, decor, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Open-Boxed 52" Casa Delta-Wing Bronze Outdoor Ceiling Fan pictured for $200 ($50 less than retail-boxed)
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on string lights, projectors, and a few other varieties of Christmas lighting accessories in this sale. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Pictured is the Celebrations 11.5-Foot LED String Lights in Cool White for $1.29 ($9 off).
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid shipping fees, which vary by location. Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on orders over $50 (Not a member? It's free to sign up).
It's the lowest in-stock price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available in Satin Nickel.
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.74 shipping charge.
- acrylic shade can be adjusted vertically and horizontally
- uses CFL, incandescent, and LED bulbs
- Model: 3677-22
It's $13 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Plants NOT included.
- Sold by Huabei via Amazon.
- high-boron silicon heat resistant glass
- stand measures 5.5"H x 11" W x 4" D, each vase is 3.74" H x 2.75" W
Discounts on a selection of chandeliers, table lamps, pendant lighting, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Sandoval 14 3/4" Wide Bronze Pendant Light for $79.98 ($40 off).
Shop ceiling fans including indoor, outdoor, remote control, fans with lights, fans without lights, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Casa Vieja 52" Tempra Oil Rubbed Bronze LED Ceiling Fan for $125 (half off).
Shop over 500 different outdoor lighting options from wall lights to pendant lights and everything in between. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Urban Barn Collection 13" High Black Outdoor Wall Light for $40 (half off).
- Many items receive free shipping, otherwise, shipping adds $5, or is free on orders of $49 or more.
Shop ceiling lights starting at $20, table lamps at $20, floor lamps at $100, ceiling fans at $92, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
- Pictured is the Kathy Ireland Sonnett 63 1/2" High Twin Pull Floor Lamp for $99.95 ($100 off).
It's a savings of $130 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
- measures 27 1/2" x 11 1/2" x 13"
- holds 5 to 7 gallons of water
- built-in LED accent light
- cast resin construction
- Model: R5947
Sign In or Register