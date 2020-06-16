New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 1,700 lighting fixtures for both indoor and outdoor installations. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 1 wk ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 6 days ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Designers Fountain Address Light
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
Amazon · 5 days ago
Westinghouse Intelligent Solar Motion Sensor Lights 2-Pack
$12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "WK4OHYVB" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Westinghouse Solar Lights via Amazon.
Features
- weather resistant
- wireless
- includes mounting hardware
Lamps Plus · 2 wks ago
Lamps Plus Home Furnishings Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Light up your world with lamps, or add to your home decor with furnishings, mirrors, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
New
Lamps Plus · 1 hr ago
Lamps Plus Ceiling Fan Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Whether your style is contemporary, traditional, farmhouse, mid-century, or something in between, shop more than 100 discounted models. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Sign In or Register