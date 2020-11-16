Light up your world with lamps, or add to your home decor with furnishings, mirrors, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Create some beauty in your home with up to almost 80 wall art pieces, with prices from only $19. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the "Colorful Seascape-Swirling Multi Color Sunset" by Eszra Tanner Canvas Wall Art for $67.99 ($32 off list).
- Shipping adds $5.99 for orders under $45, or in-store pickup may also be available.
Shop popular rug brands like Mohawk, Safavieh, NuLoom, Nourison and more in numerous sizes and styles. Shop Now at Amazon
- The banner says up to 15% off, but we found much better discounts within the sale.
- Pictured is the Safavieh Hudson 6-Foot x 9-Foot Shag Collection Rug for $135.98 (a low by $18).
As the seasons change and the living greenery starts to brown, don't fret. You can still enjoy some plants and flowers all winter when you shop these special buys. With artificial plants starting at $20 and flowers as low as $37, you can add some flora to every room! Shop Now at Home Depot
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $45 or more bag free shipping, or opt for store pickup where available.
Get ready for the Christmas spirit we all need in our homes with this sale of over 400 items, with prices starting from under a buck. It includes lighting, Christmas trees, wreaths, decor, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Shipping varies, but select items may have in-store pickup available.
- Pictured are the Celebrations LED G50 Globe Multi-color 10-Count String Lights for $1.99 ($10 off).
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Sign In or Register