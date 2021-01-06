New
Lamps Plus · 49 mins ago
up to 70% off
free shipping
Save on ceiling fans, table lamps, chandeliers, outdoor lighting, sconces, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Details
Comments
-
Published 49 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
HBN LED Smart Outdoor Patio Lights
$33 $60
free shipping
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "UVRKXN7N" to save $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
Features
- RGB and White color
- 24-foot string with 12 lights
- compatible with Alexa and Google devices
- IP65 waterproof rating
- includes eyelets for hanging
Amazon · 1 wk ago
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector
$50 $60
free shipping
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
Features
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Amazon · 4 days ago
Modern 100-Foot 5050 RGB LED Strip Lights
$34 $46
free shipping
Clip the 6% off coupon and apply code "19T1NLOZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
Features
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
- Model: C-50
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Kingbrite 12" LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light
$20 $33
free shipping
Take 40% off with coupon code "40D4HZ1E". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Oil Rubbed Bronze.
- Sold by Kingbrite Lighting via Amazon.
Features
- 3000K warm white
- 1,050 lumens
- 15-watt integrated LED
- dimmable
- measures 12" W x 3.5" H
- IP44 rating
Lamps Plus · 5 days ago
Fountains at Lamps Plus
up to $90 off
free shipping
Shop and save on a selection of fountains in all shapes and sizes. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the John Timberland 25" Waterfall High Modern Fountain with LED Light for $159.95 ($40 off).
Lamps Plus · 1 day ago
Lamps Plus January Sale & Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
It's the New Year, so let the light in. As BTS sings, "Light it up like Dynamite!" Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured are the Seymore Touch Table Lamps USB Ports and LED Bulbs 2-pack for $109.95 ($30 off).
- Shipping adds $5, or get free shipping on $49 or more.
Lamps Plus · 1 wk ago
John Timberland Breckenridge Faux Stone Fire Pit
$180 $230
free shipping
Save $50 off the list price. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- measures 26" W x 23" H
- faux stone finish with magnesium oxide mantel
- steel interior bowl for wood burning
- includes screen cover and poker
- Model: 88F13
Lamps Plus · 1 day ago
360 Lighting Color-Changing LED Puck Light Kit
$20 $40
$5 shipping
That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lamps Plus
Features
- 16 color options
- (4) 6.5W built-in LEDs
- remote with dimming option
- includes Velcro
Sign In or Register