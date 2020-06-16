New
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Design House Ironwood 52" 5-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit
$110 $253
free shipping
That's $68 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available at this price in Brushed Bronze.
- Walmart charges $2 more.
Features
- reversible blades
- includes three 60W bulbs
- 3-speed motor
Northern Tool · 1 wk ago
Bannon 100" High-Volume Industrial Ceiling Fan
$610 $630
pickup
Apply coupon code "269021" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Northern Tool
Tips
- Opt to ship to store to dodge the $30.49 shipping fee.
Features
- cools up to 1,000-sq. ft.
- energy-efficient direct drive motor
- 24" downrod
- 6-speed remote control
- lightweight aluminum blades
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Design House Millbridge 42" 4-Blade Ceiling Fan w/ Light Kit
$56 $66
free shipping
That's $16 less than Lowe's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Walmart charges the same.
Features
- reversible blades
- light kit
- 3 speeds
- includes one 60W bulb
- Model: 156588
BuyDig · 3 wks ago
Westinghouse Richboro SE 42" Reversible Five-Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan
$69 $120
free shipping
Save at least $13 on this compact ceiling fan. Buy Now at BuyDig
Features
- reversible rosewood/light maple blades
- brushed nickel finish
- frosted white alabaster glass
- 42" two-light indoor ceiling fan with five reversible blades
- 153x10mm silicon steel motor
- three fan speeds
- Model: 7877365
Lamps Plus · 2 wks ago
Lamps Plus Home Furnishings Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Light up your world with lamps, or add to your home decor with furnishings, mirrors, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
