New
Lamps Plus · 31 mins ago
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $49
Save on thousands of lighting solutions, ceiling fans, outdoor furniture and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Details
Comments
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Herman Miller · 12 hrs ago
Herman Miller Lighting Sale
15% off
free shipping
Beat the fewer daylight hours with rarely discounted Herman Miller lighting solutions, all coupled with free shipping. Shop Now at Herman Miller
Tips
- Prices are as marked.
Ends Today
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Ledimwo 6" LED Downlight 12-Pack
$50 $100
free shipping
Clip the 5% off on page coupon and apply code "50PGL3MB" to get this price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Ledimwo via Amazon.
- Available in Warm White 3000k.
Features
- no-flicker
- dimmable
- 50,000-hour lifetime
UntilGone · 1 wk ago
Wireless Modular Hexagonal LED Touch Light 6-Pack
$27 $30
free shipping
With coupon code "92676920", that's $23 under the lowest price we could find for similar lights elsewhere. (It's also $3 less than our June mention of a similar 5-pack.) Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- touch sensor
- expandable
- remote control
Ends Today
Home Depot · 3 days ago
Lighting and Ceiling Fans at Home Depot
up to 82% off
free shipping
Click on the "Lighting" tab at the top right to see these deals. Save on a selection of lighting and ceiling fan solutions. Shop Now at Home Depot
Tips
- The sale banner notes up to 30% off, but there are (much) larger discounts. Scroll down to see them.
Sign In or Register